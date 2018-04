The Battle River Warriors basketball team, made up of players from Tofield, Round Hill, Hay Lakes, Ryley, Wainwright and Viking played in their first tournament of the club ball season at the Saville Centre in Edmonton. The A side final, of the Swoosh event, saw the Warriors lose to the Falcons, a team from the Bahamas. Pictured above are both teams, with Viking’s Tanner Brooke on the far left.