Viking Skating Club plays on imagination from popular films

The Viking Skating Club presented its annual ice carnival on Sunday, March 4 at the Viking Carena Complex with “Disney” as this year’s theme.

The skaters dressed up in their colourful costumes as they portrayed different Disney characters during their performances on ice. Acting as Master of Ceremonies for the fun occasion was Darren Anderson.

This year’s coaches were Leighann Kuhn, Julie Harris, Amanda Nordstrom and Marci Parr.

Groups giving performances were CanSkate performing to “Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” Junior StarSkate performing to “The Bear Necessities,” CanSkate Stage 1 performing to “Cars,” Senior StarSkate performing to “Be Our Guest,” Novice StarSkate performing to “You’re Welcome,” and CanSkate Stage 2-5 performing to “Inside Out.”

Other performances included the trio of Alyssa Fornal, Jordyn Hakes and Emma Lawes skating to “How Far I’ll Go!”

Patricia Harcourt

Editor