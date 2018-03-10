Weekly Review Sweethearts Draw winner



Congratulations to Phyllis Suddaby who is the 2018 Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Draw winner.

Phyllis was entered into the draw by her husband Cliff.

The winner was able to take home some lovely prizes from the sponsors of the draw including a bouquet of flowers from Java Blossom flowers, a $25 gift certificate from Cold Beer and Liquor Store, a gift basket from Viking Pharmacy, a $25 gift certificate from Viking Meats, a large pizza from Viking Burger Queen, a gift basket from Clippers, a gift basket from Viking Home Hardware, plus a two year subscription and flash drives from the Weekly Review.