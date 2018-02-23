Viking authorizes assessment on soon-to-be-empty Civic Centre

The town of Viking is considering the future of its old Civic Centre building in the heart of Viking now that it will be sitting empty.

Viking Town administration moved to the Carena Complex leaving its space on the second floor, which was taken up by Viking/Beaver FCSS when it was forced to move out of its former accommodations on main street.

The Beaver Emergency Services Commission (BESC) occupies the downstairs portion of the building. This was once the home of the Viking Library, which also moved to the Carena.

But a new building is being completed in the Civic Centre’s former parking lot that will house the local food bank, FCSS and BESC sometime this spring.

This means the Civic Centre will be empty soon and town council discussed the need to assess the building before deciding on its fate.

Read the full story in the latest edition of The Weekly Review – on newsstands now!

Never miss an issue – become a subscriber today! CLICK HERE!

Print is still the most effective medium. Attract LOCAL customers by supporting LOCAL media. ADVERTISE!

Patricia Harcourt

Editor