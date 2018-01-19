Irma hosts ECAFHL All-Star games last weekend

Irma hosted the East Central Alberta Female Hockey League (ECAFHL) All-Star games at the Irma Arena on Jan. 13.

Thirty-six girls were selected from each of the Female Bantam and Midget teams in the ECAFHL.

The Bantam Girls faced off in two teams – one in maroon jerseys and the other in green – consisting of 16 players and two goalies each at 5:30 p.m.

This was followed by the Midget Girls using the same format and wearing green and maroon jerseys starting their game at 7:30 p.m.

Patricia Harcourt

Editor