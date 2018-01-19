Local cuts 17 inches of hair to make wig for cancer patient
Amy Jakubec had 17 inches of her long hair cut recently to be donated to the Pantene Beautiful Lengths campaign.
The hair is going to be made into a real hair wig and donated to a woman who has lost her hair to cancer treatments.
One of Jakubec’s best friends since pre-school in Viking, Keanna Hollar, cut her friend’s hair. Hollar is working towards a hair styling diploma at MC College in Edmonton.
Jakubec also participated in a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society and raised $1,005 in under 48 hours with the help of family and friends.
Patricia Harcourt
Editor