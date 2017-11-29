Construction underway on new crop input centre and grain terminal at Viking

Parrish & Heimbecker Limited (P&H) has announced that construction is now underway on a crop input centre and grain terminal at Viking.

The new facility will include a 46,000 tonne grain storage elevator, 25,000 tonne dry bulk fertilizer shed adjacent to a 150-car loop track attached to the CN Railway line.

The construction is taking place just to the northwest of Viking along Range Road 132 as it runs north of Twp. Rd. 480.

The development permit issued by Beaver County stated the location as NE and SE 3-48-13-W4 which runs south to the railroad tracks.

The facility is scheduled to be completed in early 2019, and is meant to support four new north-central Alberta P&H crop input locations at …

