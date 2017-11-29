Here’s what else is making news in the Nov. 29, 2017 edition of The Weekly Review, on news stands now!

– Viking RCMP help chase down stolen vehicle in countryside – fleeing suspects hospitalized, treated for frostbite;

– Viking Council defeats splash park initiative – councillor says too much potable water would be used, plus costs cited;

– Word on the Street: garbage dumped in front of residence;

– Aspiring local hair stylist competes for top spot in competition;

– Opinion Page: Kevin Sorenson: Parliamentary Report – Legacy of Remembrance Day in Canada; Dental fee guide welcomed but more action needed;

– Writing Home: Jaimee Russnak on things to accomplish over the holiday season;

– Irma News columnist talks about Christmas trees and seniors’ meals;

– Public meeting to be held on establishing a recreation board in Viking;

– RCMP Cpl. Brad Mouland addresses Viking Town Council with stats;

– Festivities abound at 10th Annual Christmas celebration in Viking this Friday;

– Local hockey report: Irma Female Midget Aces remain unbeaten after win over Wainwright;

– Viking holds in-camera meeting on Nov. 2 to discuss employment issues, including hiring of CAO;

– This Week on the Web: Homeless man’s act of kindness repaid tenfold;

– Irma Chargers beat Edmonton Wolves in overtime – Pictorial;

– Irma Councillor receives Long Service Award; Council receives Minister’s Award for Municipal Excellence;

– Big turnout for Viking Farmers’ Christmas Market – Pictorial;

– Beaver County Chronicle: Canadian Ag Parnership – Setting the foundation for farmers and food processors;

