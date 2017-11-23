The Oltumo Maasai Project inspires Royal Purple school donation

About 240 kilometres southwest of Nairobi in Kenya on the Serengeti Plains of Africa, Maasai tribespeople are working together to improve their lives – starting with fresh water from a new well.

Maasai warrior Lialo Saalash has a way of inspiring people about the work he is doing to help his people, and is a fundraiser for the Oltumo Maasai Project.

Saalash spoke to a gathering of the Viking Royal Purple group and members of the public on Tuesday, Nov. 14. He came with Judy Acres, a town councillor who is involved with the project.

Saalash, who lives in Saskatoon with his family, fundraises for the projects that appear to have mushroomed in scope …

for more see the Nov. 22/17 Weekly Review