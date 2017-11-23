Here’s what ese is making news in the Nov. 22, 2017 edition of The Weekly Review, on news stands now!

– Viking Legion’s 2017 In Lieu of Christmas Cards campaign begins for 2017;

– Opinion: Letters – Why the hurry for pot?, and The System is Rigged;

– Word on the Street – Gas and dash reported;

– Jaimee Russnak’s “Writing Home” column looks for good news stories to report;

– Irma News columnist Marjorie Lawson reports the happenings in and around Irma;

– Viking RCMP’s Cst. Brad Mouland discusses rural crime issues in an article;

– Grade 6 students collect for Operation Christmas Child;

– First Widows’ Night held in Viking – 55 attend despite stormy conditions;

– This Week on the Web: Jimmy Fallon back on the Tonight Show after mother’s passing; Ten year old boy’s message in a bottle makes it to France; Last known Leonardo da Vinci painting sells for $450 million;

– Alberta RCMP remind motorists to buckle up this holiday season;

– Viking Auxiliary: A 25-year history of helping the community;

– Irma School holds recent awards night – memorial and excellence awards among the many handed out;

– Beaver County Chronicle: Paragon Theatre holds supper and performance fundraiser; Holden Christmas Market brings out the holiday shoppers; NU2U2 Store gives annual donation to local FCSS; Minister of Municipal Affairs makes announcement on uncollected tax issue at convention;

