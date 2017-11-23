The Weekly Review

Here’s what ese is making news in the Nov. 22, 2017 edition of The Weekly Review, on news stands now!

by · Published · Updated

– Viking Legion’s 2017 In Lieu of Christmas Cards campaign begins for 2017;

– Opinion: Letters – Why the hurry for pot?, and The System is Rigged;

– Word on the Street – Gas and dash reported;

– Jaimee Russnak’s “Writing Home” column looks for good news stories to report;

– Irma News columnist Marjorie Lawson reports the happenings in and around Irma;

– Viking RCMP’s Cst. Brad Mouland discusses rural crime issues in an article;

– Grade 6 students collect for Operation Christmas Child;

– First Widows’ Night held in Viking – 55 attend despite stormy conditions;

– This Week on the Web: Jimmy Fallon back on the Tonight Show after mother’s passing; Ten year old boy’s message in a bottle makes it to France; Last known Leonardo da Vinci painting sells for $450 million;

– Alberta RCMP remind motorists to buckle up this holiday season;

– Viking Auxiliary: A 25-year history of helping the community;

– Irma School holds recent awards night – memorial and excellence awards among the many handed out;

– Beaver County Chronicle: Paragon Theatre holds supper and performance fundraiser; Holden Christmas Market brings out the holiday shoppers; NU2U2 Store gives annual donation to local FCSS; Minister of Municipal Affairs makes announcement on uncollected tax issue at convention;

– Also inside this editon of The Weekly Review are classifieds and blanket advertising, help wanted ads, real estate ads, community events, Business and Professional Directory, Church Directory and Much More!!!

You may also like...