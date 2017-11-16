Viking School commemorates war dead at service

The Viking School community held its own Remembrance Day Service on Wednesday, Nov.8 with a gymnasium full of students, staff and guests to mark the solemn occasion.

The ceremony began with an Honour Guard entering the room, including the Colour Party, Legion dignitaries and Nootka Cadets entering, led by RCMP Cst. Katherine Hanson.

A video featuring scenes of poppies swaying in the fields of Flanders was displayed, after which the poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae was read out. The poem was written by McCrae, who served with the Canadians as a medic in the First World War, after his friend died in battle.

“Today we honour and remember those who served or are serving in the Armed Forces,” said Vice-Principal Kelly Arial.

Patricia Harcourt

Editor