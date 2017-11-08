Here’s what else is making news at The Weekly Review in Viking, AB for the Nov. 7, 2017 edition, on news stands now!
– Remembrance Day Tribute Page: Salutes from local groups and organizations, plus: Jennifer Boadway receives international recognition for her Legion contest poster “Remember the Fallen;”
– Opinion Page: Letter to the Editor – Holden taxpayers say their wishes regarding Gazebo Park have been ignored;
– Viking RCMP “Word on the Street Report;”
– Celebrate Family Doctor Week Nov. 6-11th;
– “Tough Enough to Talk About It” presentation held with over 35 in attendance to hear about suicide prevention and mental health;
– Jaimee Russnak talks about the recent wintery weather and Remembrance observance in her “Writing Home” column;
– Marjorie Lawson gives the news around the community of Irma in her “Irma News” column;
– Royal Purple invites public to attend talk on Kenya Project from supporter Judy Acres;
– Battle River-Crowfoot MP Kevin Sorenson’s Parliamentary Report on Veterans’ Week;
– 16/60 Hockey: Phineas Barber shuts out Wetaskiwin in Viking Atoms’ 4-0 victory;
– Vermilion-Lloydminster MLA Dr. Richard Starke on Remembrance Day;
– incumbent Mark Giebelhaus returned as Mayor, new councillor Doug Hanson named Deputy Mayor during Holden Council organizational meeting;
– Village of Holden has a new CAO – Sherry Garbe takes the place of outgoing Katherine Whiteside;
– Beaver County Chronicle: Beaver County honours RCMP and Victim Services at Regimental Ball – speaker Division 1 councillor Kevin Smook; County Council holds regular meeting with budget and finances top of mind – three councillors want a zero per cent mill rate increase for 2018; Letter to the Editor: Holden couple want to know more about village council decisions;
