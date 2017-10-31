Here’s what else is making news in the Oct. 31, 2017 edition of The Weekly Review, on news stands now!
– Zombie Prison Break a howling success with spooky museum tours for kids;
– Viking Council organizational meeting makes presentations while swearing in officers;
– Viking RCMP’s Word on the Street – Oct. 28th police receive complaint of gunshots on north end of Viking which were actually air bangers used at the museum haunted house;
– Jaimee Russnak’s column “Writing Home” tells Halloween trick or treaters to be careful out there;
– Irma News by Marjorie Lawson full of events and happenings in Irma and area;
– Food Bank organization eager to move into larger space at new building under construction;
– “What’s New at the Library this week!” discusses three new books the public can take out and enjoy;
– Viking students participate in an East Central health symposium with 80 other students at the Viking Complex;
– Sports: Tough week for Viking minor hockey teams;
– Ralph Sorenson donates a $500 cheque on behalf of a recent Killam Charity Garage Sale to Viking Extendicare, with Dorothy White accepting;
– The grand re-opening of Vision Credit Union in Viking meant coffee and cake for customers following recent renovations;
– Vialta Lodge News by Marjorie Hanson full of happenings for the month of October;
– Viking Legion President Elehda Sevcik pins a poppy on the lapel of Mayor Jason Ritchie to kick off the Poppy Campaign;
– Viking School Junior High Achievement Awards held last Friday at the school;
– Beaver County Council: Councillor remuneration policy to be discussed in-camera, states new Reeve;
