“Unusually busy summer” for B&Es, property crimes – public warned to lock up their stuff

Cpl. Brad Mouland is calling this an “unusually busy summer” for break-ins and property crimes in and around the Viking area.

“All communities in rural Alberta are experiencing the same thing,” he said. But Cpl. Mouland didn’t think this necessarily translated into an increase overall in these types of offences.

“It comes in spurts,” he said. “Certainly we’re troubled by it whenever it happens,” but called it a “pretty typical trend (of being) busier in the summer. We have a lower call volume in the fall and winter months.”

But since the incidents are higher at this time, he advised the public to exercise caution.

“One of the issues we’ve had dealing with these types of crimes is people leaving vehicles or buildings unlocked,” he said. “It’s concerning to us that valuable or dangerous items are taken.” These include firearms, electronics, money and wallets left out for thieves to grab.