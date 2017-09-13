Fentanyl presentation to increase public awareness of dangerous drug – *POSTPONED TO OCTOBER*

Viking Citizens on Patrol (COP) is spearheading a Fentanyl presentation in partnership with the RCMP and Viking/Beaver FCSS to raise awareness of the drug’s dangers.

Fentanyl and opioid related deaths are on the rise, and local agencies are trying to get the word out about the dangers of taking these drugs. In Alberta last year, 368 people died from fentanyl overdoses and, already the first half of 2017 saw 214 deaths take place.

The free presentation, originally scheduled for Sept. 21, will now be taking place later in October at a date to be announced.

COP President Cindy Docksteader came up with the idea and it was quickly adopted by other concerned agencies in town.

“Cindy is the person who spearheaded this presentation coming to our community and Viking/Beaver FCSS jumped on board to partner along with Cindy, Viking COPS and the RCMP,” said FCSS Director Tracey Boast-Radley.

Viking RCMP Cpl. Brad Mouland said a speaker from the RCMP ‘K’ Division Drug Unit would be making the case against Fentanyl, which is unprecedented in its dangers for killing the user.

“It’s certainly one of the drugs we hear about more. It’s a very dangerous drug,” said Mouland, adding that small towns are not exempt from its presence.

“So it’s important people be aware,” he said, adding the presentation is being made “just for information (because) we want people to be informed about those types of things. Aware-ness helps aide the public.”

Patricia Harcourt

Editor