Time to hit the books! – New teachers and administrative staff at Viking School

Viking School has a new vice-principal, teacher and administrative assistant joining the ranks this year.

Kelly Arial will take over from Philip Brick as the vice-principal. Brick will stay on at the school in a half-time capacity with the Grade 6 class.

Arial comes from Charlie Killam School in Camrose having taught there for the past 16 years. She recently completed her Masters Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Portland.

“I have taught everything fro Grade 6 to 9,” she said, and specialized in inclusive education for high needs students.

… for more see the Sept. 6/17 Weekly Review