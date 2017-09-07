New 4-H Horse Club in Viking invites young horse lovers to learn the art of horsemanship

Young horse lovers can now learn all about horsemanship through a new 4-H Light Horse Club started by Carole Poche on her property just outside the Viking town limits.

Poche recently purchased the former Roddick property and is busy converting two shops into an outdoor riding arena and other amenities for the club members to use.

As well as the club, she plans to use the property as a base to give riding lessons, horsemanship clinics and horse sales.

Both the club and outside club lessons will include English and Western riding styles. Even kids who don’t own a horse themselves, or … for more see the Sept. 6/17 Weekly Review