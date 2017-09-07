“I went to a garden party to reminisce with my old friends” (Ricky Nelson, 1972) – Faye and Arnold Lien celebrate Canada’s 150th with community garden party

Faye and Arnold Lien’s Canada 150 garden party was a special social event for family and long time friends in the community, some of whom had attended the couple’s first garden party 50 years ago celebrating Canada’s Centennial.

The Lien’s beautifully landscaped property is nestled in the hilly countryside east of Kinsella and south at the Jarrow turnoff. People always see the “Green Acres” sign when they drive by or come in to visit the friendly couple.

Their first garden party took place in 1967 to celebrate Canada’s 100th birthday. “We’ve done the garden party every year (since then) except for two years,” said Faye.

This year she planted red and white flowers in her garden in honour of the country’s 150th. The garden party was held on Sunday, Aug. 27, and people flocked from miles around to … for more see the Sept. 5/17 Weekly Review