Here’s what else is making in the Sept. 5, 2017 edition of The Weekly Review, on newstands now!
– New Holden School Principal Sandra Wills, former Principal of Strome School and Vice principal of Ecole Charlie Killam School, replaces Clayton Roe;
– Opinion Page – Letters: Reader: What relevance does CWB epitaph bear today?; Responding to CWB comments by Grassroots Alberta;
– Viking RCMP’s “Word on the Street” for Aug. 28 to Sept. 3;
– Irma News – Marjorie Lawson discusses harvest, new babies and Irma Tigers;
– Atco Blue Flame Kitchen Pizza recipes for kids’ lunches;
– “Writing Home” columnist Jaimee Russnak on suicide prevention and Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” sensation;
– Viking School deals with several changes this year to programs, teacher numbers and assessment practices;
– Sports: Public invited to Jr. B Hockey exhibition game between Wainwright and Vermilion;
– Former mayor Lefsrud gives her reasons for running again in upcoming municipal elections;
– Viking Library’s weekly book picks for “What’s New at the Library This Week;”
– Kids’ lemonade stand raises over $600 for FCSS’s Tools for School program helping students who can’t afford school supplies;
– Vialta Lodge report by Marjorie Hanson – Irene Toverud celebrates 99th with family and friends;
– “For Crying Out Loud” and other colloquialisms – by Irene Toverud;
– Basic School fees eliminated by Battle River School District;
– RCMP ring the bell on back to school traffic safety tips;
– Report of abuse at Killam Long Term Care leads to assault charges against two individuals;
– Also inside this edition of The Weekly Review: Classifieds and Blanket advertising; Business and Professional Directory; Help Wanted Ads; Real Estate sales; Community Events and much more!!!