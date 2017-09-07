Here’s what else is making in the Sept. 5, 2017 edition of The Weekly Review, on newstands now!

– New Holden School Principal Sandra Wills, former Principal of Strome School and Vice principal of Ecole Charlie Killam School, replaces Clayton Roe;

– Opinion Page – Letters: Reader: What relevance does CWB epitaph bear today?; Responding to CWB comments by Grassroots Alberta;

– Viking RCMP’s “Word on the Street” for Aug. 28 to Sept. 3;

– Irma News – Marjorie Lawson discusses harvest, new babies and Irma Tigers;

– Atco Blue Flame Kitchen Pizza recipes for kids’ lunches;

– “Writing Home” columnist Jaimee Russnak on suicide prevention and Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” sensation;

– Viking School deals with several changes this year to programs, teacher numbers and assessment practices;

– Sports: Public invited to Jr. B Hockey exhibition game between Wainwright and Vermilion;

– Former mayor Lefsrud gives her reasons for running again in upcoming municipal elections;

– Viking Library’s weekly book picks for “What’s New at the Library This Week;”

– Kids’ lemonade stand raises over $600 for FCSS’s Tools for School program helping students who can’t afford school supplies;

– Vialta Lodge report by Marjorie Hanson – Irene Toverud celebrates 99th with family and friends;

– “For Crying Out Loud” and other colloquialisms – by Irene Toverud;

– Basic School fees eliminated by Battle River School District;

– RCMP ring the bell on back to school traffic safety tips;

– Report of abuse at Killam Long Term Care leads to assault charges against two individuals;

