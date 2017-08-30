Al Harvey appointed interim CAO for Town of Viking

Allan Harvey has returned as interim CAO for the Town of Viking following a motion passed Aug. 21 at Viking Council.

Harvey confirmed the decision in a telephone interview last Thursday, stating he started his second stint in the interim CAO position the morning following the council meeting.

Harvey also confirmed that council officially accepted the resignation of now former CAO Jim Zaiter as of the council date via motion.

Zaiter submitted his resignation sometime in mid-August and the agreement was that he would remain in his position until the end of September, or … for more see the Aug. 29/17 Weekly Review