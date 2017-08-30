New officer posted to Viking Detachment

A brand new RCMP officer fresh out of his training at Regina Depot has started at the Viking Detachment and is eager to help people he meets along the way.

Cory Tourand, 24, just completed his six month training and graduated on Aug. 7. A week later he arrived at his first posting in Viking and has started another stint of on the job training for a further two to six months.

Only a week into the job and he is busy learning the profession from the inside out.

His field training officer is Cst. Katherine Hensen, who has served in Viking for almost three years now.

The detachment also includes fellow officer Cst. Andrea Bole as well as Detachment Commander Cpl. Brad Mouland. There are also… for more see the Aug 29/17 Weekly Review