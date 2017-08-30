Here’s what else is making news in the Aug. 29, 2017 (Viking) Weekly Review, on news stands now!

– New production/sales manager joins the Weekly Review – Ally Anderson looks forward to helping customers and putting together advertising or printing plans for local businesses;

– Opinion Page: Battle River-Crowfoot MP Kevin Sorenson’s Parliamentary Report – Liberals raising taxes on self-employed business people “unfair” to small firms and others; Letter: Respect the rights of others in debate;

– Viking RCMP report: “Word on the Street for Aug. 21 to Aug. 27;

– Writing Home: Columnist Jaimee Russnak discusses the end of summer and beginning of the school year;

– Irma News by Marjorie Lawson – Weekly column discusses local events such as births, accidents, family and other get togethers;

– Atco Blue Flame Kitchen – Peach Cobbler recipe;

– Pictorial: Ally Anderson’s photo of the thrilling action at the Sedgewick Rough Stock Rodeo;

– Emmanuel Lutheran Church hosts Vacation Bible School;

– Viking Health Foundation purchases the first TruRize early mobility chair in Canada;

– Viking Library: What’s new at the library this week – Ominous by Lisa Jackson; Into the Water by Paula Hawkins, 16th Seduction by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro and No Easy Target by Iris Johansen;

– This Week on the Web: Edmonton woman finds long lost engagement ring on garden carrot; Nosey black bear gets punched in the schnoz; I can’t believe it’s not Trudeau; and Diver helps out giant Manta ray;

– Pelicans sighted in Viking/Bruce countryside;

– Beaver County Chronicle: New grain terminal coming to Viking area – Grain company Parrish and Heimbecker expected to start building this fall; STARS Foundation asks for funding increase from Beaver County for air rescue services;

