Brettzky Challenge organizers working closely with founder Brett Sutter for this weekend’s event

Brettzky’s Hockey Challenge is coming to Viking once again this weekend from Aug. 11-13.

Organizers of the challenge have been working closely with founder Brett Sutter to make sure the tournament will offer something for everyone in the community.

With all of the funds raised going towards local youth sports and activities, Brettzky is setting out to be a real asset to the community.

Right now, organizers say there are 12 teams registered to play in the tournament, which is almost completely planned and ready to go.