Viking School graduate now practicing pharmacist

This spring, Carly Maxwell, daughter of Laurie and Kirk Maxwell, received her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy Degree from the University of Alberta (U of A), with the authorization to administer drugs by injection.



Following her graduation and completion

of her final Pharmacist Qualifying Exam administered by the Pharmacy Examining Board of Canada, Maxwell gained employment with Alberta Health Services and completed her required 100 hours of internship at the Tofield Hospital before taking on a floating position covering leaves across the areas of Tofield to Wainwright and Two Hills to Daysland.

As such, she has been spending quite a few hours in the Viking Health Centre and made time to speak to The Weekly Review about garnering a position in her field of study.

