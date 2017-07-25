Council discusses election, 619 project contaminated soil

The Town of Viking Council met for their regular monthly meeting on July 17.

Councillors first discussed the “final draft” of the license agreement negotiated between the Town and Cloverlodge Stampede Association for the use of the rodeo grounds in town.

Councillors were mostly in acceptance of the agreement, however, some concern was expressed over stampede-goers parking in places that interfered with golf course users’ access to their carts. Councillors also expressed concern about Cloverlodge using electricity from the Multiplex.

Mayor David Zayonce said Council should accept the license agreement with the addition of a clause saying “They need to be responsible for their own power, and that the day before the event their representative needs to go out with a golf course representative and decide on parking areas, fences, etc.”

