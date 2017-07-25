Word on the Street: Viking RCMP report B & Es Galore!

On July 17, police received a complaint of a break and enter south of Bruce. The complainant became angry with the telecoms operator and hung up before he provided detailed information which would allow police to proceed with an investigation, including the exact location of the incident or his identity.



That afternoon, police received a report of a stolen bicycle. The complainant advised her son’s bike had been taken from their yard sometime over the previous week. Police have no suspects at this time.

That same day, police received a complaint of a break and enter into two sheds and a sea-can in Viking. The locks had been cut off all three buildings, however, nothing appeared to be missing.

Later that afternoon, police received a call regarding a custody dispute. The caller wanted police aware of the situation should it escalate and require police involvement.

Also that day, police received a call from a motorist who advised he had just put out a small grass fire … For more see the July 25/17 Weekly Review