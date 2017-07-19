Former Irma district students honour teachers, enhance library

On Sunday, July 16 a group of former Irma district students gathered at the Extendicare to honour the Irma district’s two oldest-living school teachers, Irene Fluevog, who recently turned 105, and Solveig Raasok.

The group was working on an historical record of the “legacy of education” in the Irma district, which will be displayed in the public library (the Irma Legacy Library) to be located within the village’s new school in 2019.

The group of students that gathered on the 16th were special in that they featured students from Fluevog’s first and last Irma classes.

In fact, Irma district’s second-oldest living schoolteacher, Solveig Raasok, was a student in Fluevog’s first ever class in 1932.

Other students of both the Coal Springs and Glenholm schools where… For more see the July 18/17 Weekly Review