19th annual Graveldome Bullarama hits Kinsella

The 19th annual Kinsella Graveldome Bullarama took place on Wednesday, July 12. Thirty P.B.R. bull riders took on 30 top Canadian bulls, including some local stock from Skori Bucking Bulls. The warm weather and clear skies brought many fans out to fill the stands around the arena.

All 30 riders took on their first bull in the first round, attempting to earn a score that would qualify them for the top-ten.

In the middle of the round, there was a brief, yet exciting, intermission. While some fans headed to the beer gardens or the Food with Flair truck, others stuck around to watch the Wild Pony Racing.

Only one team managed