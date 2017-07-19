Mounted Ride Program promotes RCMP in Alberta, says Viking Constable

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are well known for their Musical Ride program which travels across Canada attending and performing at events.

According to the RCMP website, “The Musical Ride provides the opportunity to experience the heritage and traditions of the RCMP. The riders act as ambassadors of goodwill who promote the RCMP’s image throughout Canada and all over the world.”

What you may not know, is that our province also has a similar program, which has been officially in existence for three years as the Alberta Mounted Ride Program. Viking RCMP Detachment’s own Constable Kathy Hansen has been involved with this program for two years and recently spoke with The Weekly Review about this commitment.

According to Constable Hansen, the Alberta Mounted Ride program is similar to the Musical Ride in that it involves a training program to evaluate equestrian riding abilities, performances such as grand entries follow the two by two, or four by four riders abreast fashion, with intention of keeping the horses in time, and it is also…

