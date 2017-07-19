Kinsella research aims to improve feed efficiency, carcass quality

Megan Russnak, daughter of Gwen and Greg Russnak, has been spending her summer taking part in a research project geared towards improving feed efficiency and carcass quality in cattle, under the direction of Dr. Carolyn Fitzsimmons with the University of Alberta (U of A).

Russnak says, “The study uses genomics to assist with selection and improvement of these characteristics in the cattle. We are using purebred Angus and Charolais cattle and a crossbreed herd at Kinsella.

“This benefits agriculture because efficient cattle produce less methane and consume less feed, and therefore don’t require as many feed resources.”

“Also, improving carcass quality leads to higher quality beef products for consumers.”

According to Russnak, her role encompasses many different aspects of the project. “When we have been…

