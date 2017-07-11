Word on the Street: Viking RCMP report stolen vehicle found in Wetaskiwin area

On June 26, police received two complaints of a suspicious person walking along the shoulder of Highway 14 near Bruce. Police attended and spoke with the male who advised he was trying to get back to Saddle Lake. He was allowed to carry on his way as he had not broken any laws that police were aware of.



On June 29, Wetaskiwin RCMP contacted Viking RCMP to advise they had recovered a vehicle that was possibly stolen out of Viking.

The registered owner was contacted and confirmed the vehicle had been stolen, although, he was unaware it had been taken until contacted by police. Wetaskiwin RCMP have suspects in custody and charges are pending at this point.

****

On June 30, police received a complaint from a citizen advising she was receiving threatening text messages from her estranged common law husband. Police reviewed the messages and determined they did not meet the elements of a criminal offence so no charges were laid.

For more see the July 11/17 Weekly Review