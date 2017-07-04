Irma Council meeting: volleyball anyone?

Village of Irma Council held it’s regular meeting on Tuesday, June 27.

Village CAO Neil Loonen provided a brief of the meeting’s minutes to The Weekly Review.

Loonen said Council first passed a motion to get the following work done at the water plant heat trace on the raw water line, MCC breaker update, and trenching and wiring upgrade to the wells. Total cost

was $22,045.00

Following this he said Council passed a motion to have Public Works build a Volleyball Court at the Recreation area.

Next, Council voted to sign up with AMSC energy for power and gas until 2020, Loonen said.

With regards to the upcoming 2017 municipal election, Councillors voted that CAO Neil Loonen to be the returning officer for the election.