Viking graduate completes second year of Dentistry in New York

With two years in the Big Apple while attending the New York University College of Dentistry (NYUCD) under her belt, Alisha Andrashewski spoke to The Weekly Review about her experience in the exciting city, which has been a big change for a small town girl from Viking.

Andrashewski moved to New York City (NYC) in 2015 to follow her dream of becoming a dentist, a career path she chose because she values the opportunity to form and maintain relationships with patients.

“As dentists, we often see our patients regularly several times a year, not just once every few years when a patient is in pain.

“From treating patients at the NYUCD clinic, I’ve realized that I value spending time to get to know each patient so in turn, I can provide care that is …

For more see the July 4/17 Weekly Review or subscribe to our online subscription option.