Viking School secretary retires after 37 years in the position

After 37 years employed at Viking School as secretary, Ev McLaren has retired from her position, effective at the end of the school year and staff and students say that the school will not be the same without her presence.



According to staff members, whether she was making sure the bells ran on schedule, answering questions, knowing where to find absolutely anything, paying bills, and carefully fixing up cuts and bruises, McLaren did it all with kindness and good humour.

Teacher Leann Ogrodnick stated, “Ev is the best listener and problem solver in the school. If you don’t know what to do, you ask Ev. She had so many jobs that you could not ever try to list them all yet…

For more see the July 4/17 Weekly Review