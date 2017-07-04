Extendicare Viking resident celebrates 105th birthday

Irene Fluevog was born two months after the sinking of the Titanic. When the fact is mentioned to her, she says she thinks she “saw a movie about that once.”

Irene, a Viking-born former Irma district school teacher, turned 105 on June 25.



The Extendicare, where she now lives in Viking, celebrated her birthday with guests, including her twin daughters Esther Fluevog and Evelyn Gibson, and dignitaries on June 28.

Irene is the daughter of Rev. and Emelia Egedahl. She was born in Viking, and her daughters say the house she was born in still stands in town.

According to Viking’s history book, Viking in Profile, the family moved to Provost in 1924. It was there that Irene, like her mother, became a school teacher.

Her daughters say she started teaching in the Irma… For more see the July 4/17 Weekly Review