38th annual Cloverlodge Stampede full of excitement

The 38th annual Cloverlodge Stampede took place in Viking at the rodeo grounds on June 24 and 25.

The first day of the stampede started off with some rain, but by Sunday a beautiful, cloudless day welcomed visitors.

Saturday evening featured stampede events followed by a beer gardens.

Sunday morning started off with a pancake breakfast and cowboy church service that welcomed everyone. Stampede events kicked off at 1 p.m. with members of the RCMP riding into the arena for “O Canada.”

The weekend’s rodeo events included bull riding,… for more see the June 27/17 Weekly Review