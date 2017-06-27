Viking Library hosts Daysland author for novel reading

Former Daysland resident Shari Narine visited the Viking Municipal Library on June 22, where she hosted a reading from her first novel, published May 1.



She previously read from the novel at the Daysland Library.

Narine moved to Daysland when she was in Grade 2, and graduated from Daysland School, where her father Harry Narine was also the principal.

She attended Camrose Lutheran College then the University of Alberta, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in English.

Narine worked as the Editor of the Smoky River Express in Donnelly for 10 years, then moved to Pincher Creek, where she did freelance journalism work for the Pincher Creek Echo, and the … for more see the June 27/17 Weekly Review