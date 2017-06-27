The Weekly Review

Word on the Street – Viking RCMP respond to male threatening to injure dog

On June 19, police received a complaint of a suspicious person standing on Highway 36 north of Viking. Police made a patrol but the person in question was no longer in the area.

That evening, police responded to a complaint of a male threatening to injure a dog in Viking.

The complainant advised a male came out of his neighbor’s yard, damaged his fence and threatened his dog. The male was located, arrested and has been charged with uttering threats and mischief.
On June 21, police received a request for assistance in obtaining personal belongings from a residence in Viking. Police provided advice and mediated the situation without attending.

That night, police received a report of a hit and run collision that

