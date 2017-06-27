Word on the Street – Viking RCMP respond to male threatening to injure dog

On June 19, police received a complaint of a suspicious person standing on Highway 36 north of Viking. Police made a patrol but the person in question was no longer in the area.

That evening, police responded to a complaint of a male threatening to injure a dog in Viking.

The complainant advised a male came out of his neighbor’s yard, damaged his fence and threatened his dog. The male was located, arrested and has been charged with uttering threats and mischief.

*****

On June 21, police received a request for assistance in obtaining personal belongings from a residence in Viking. Police provided advice and mediated the situation without attending.

That night, police received a report of a hit and run collision that… for more see the June 27/17 Weekly Review