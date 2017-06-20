This past weekend marked the 7th annual Vikings in the Streets Festival. Though the weather on Friday evening was not ideal, things cleared up on Saturday and festival attendees got to enjoy a full day of activities.



Unfortunately, the bed races that normally kick off Friday were cancelled due to lack of participation, though the rainy weather would have impeded them as well.

Instead, many gathered in the community hall for the Chili Cook-Off, sponsored by the Viking Lions Club.

Following the cook-off, guests were entertained by Eric the Juggler’s dangerous chainsaw act. He also brought along some more kid-friendly juggling activities for young attendees to try out.

