Word on the Street – Viking RCMP locate youth with outstanding warrants

On June 12, police received a report of a residential alarm in Viking.

Police made contact with the home owner who advised she had set the alarm off and there was no need for police to attend.

That afternoon, police received a complaint of an assault that had occurred the previous night at a residence in Viking. This matter is still under investigation.

On June 13, police received a complaint of an erratic driver westbound on Highway 14. The complainant advised a semi-tractor unit had almost forced her off the road.

Police located the vehicle in question and issued the driver a violation ticket.

Later that day, police received a call regarding an ongoing custody issue between parents… For more see the June 20/17 Weekly Review