Viking Farmers’ Market in danger of being shut down

The Viking Farmers’ Market is in serious danger of having to shut down in the near future. A lack of vendors and customers have put the traditional event in real jeopardy, says Farmer’s Market coordinator Evelyn Payne.



Payne says this year there are about half the vendors and customers as usual attending the weekly markets, making it difficult to keep the whole thing running.

“Last year was [slow] too, but we managed to hang on,” Payne says, adding that this year is, so far, even worse.

Even the markets held on special occasions, such as the recent Vikings in the Streets Market, which in past … For more see the June 20/17 Weekly Review