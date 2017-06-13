Viking Council hires Bylaw Enforcement Officer

Editors Note:

(All information and/or quotations attributed to Adminstration in this article are taken from an Open Letter to the Residents of Viking posted to the Town of Viking website and sent to The Weekly Review. The letter was written by Town of Viking Administration, as per the direction and resolutions of Council, in accordance with related Town of Viking bylaws, available on the Town’s website).



Town of Viking Council has contracted the services of a professional Bylaw Enforcement Officer to look into various bylaw issues within the town.

In an open letter to the residents of the Town of Viking, Town of Viking Administration, as per the direction and resolutions of Council, say they hired the officer because they, “want to help restore a clean, quiet, healthy, and aesthetically pleasing environment in which residents, businesses, and potential new residents and businesses can thrive and prosper.”

