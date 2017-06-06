Word on the Street – RCMP do checks on two highway pedestrians

On May 29, police received a complaint of an erratic driver eastbound on Highway 14.

The vehicle in question was located and police spoke to the driver.

He was given a verbal warning as the complainant did not wish to provide a statement regarding the incident.

On May 30, police received a complaint of a suspicious person on the shoulder of Highway 36 just south of Viking. Police located the individual who advised he was walking from Wetaskiwin to Saddle Lake. He was allowed to carry on his way as he had not committed any offense.

That afternoon, police were advised of a senior who appeared to be disorientated, walking eastbound on Highway 14. Police located the male, determined where he lived and returned him to his home.

On May 31, police received a call for assistance with a patient who was attempting to leave the Viking Health Centre.