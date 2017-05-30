Irma grad class of 2017 heading up, up and away

The advantage of having a graduating class of 12 students is a personal and heartwarming graduation ceremony, which is exactly what the Irma 2017 grads enjoyed on Friday, May 26.

After the invocation, given by Wayne Neumiller, Kyle Parsons introduced each graduate.

Sheldon Archibald brought greetings from the School Board, and gave the graduates some advice via a quote from Henry Ford, “Anyone who stops learning gets old.”

He urged the grads to “Live life with adventure. Remember, if you have family, friends, and a roof over your head, you’re richer than you think.”

He told the Class of 2017 that their most precious trait was…. for more see the May 30/17 Weekly Review