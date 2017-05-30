Word on the Street – RCMP report stolen vehicle recovered in Carena parking lot

On May 22, police received two complaints of a suspicious vehicle driving around the Bruce area. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle in question.

****

On May 24, police received a request for assistance from the SPCA regarding an individual who was disobeying a court order involving the possession of animals.

This matter is still under investigation.

****

On May 25, police received a complaint of an erratic driver eastbound on Highway 14. Police located the vehicle and spoke with the driver who advised she had been reaching for a water bottle which caused her to swerve on the highway.

She was given a verbal warning and the information was also shared with her supervisor as she was in a company vehicle at the time.

That afternoon, police received a complaint of a hit and run collision that occurred in the parking lot at the Extendicare.

The complainant provided a license plate number of the offending vehicle and the owner… for more see the May 30/17 Weekly Review