Council hears pitch for new playground, potential splash park

At the regular meeting of Viking Town Council on May 15, Council heard a presentation from Shelley Robinson of Park N Play Designs about a new playground and potential spray park for Eastview Park in town.

Robinson presented Council with a pitch from her company for designing and creating both the new playground and spray park.

Robinson presented for both elements of the design, though Council indicated they were interested in completing the project in two parts, with the playground going in this year and the spray park next.

Robinson started her presentation with the spray park information. She said the design, which features Viking horns and ribstone-style rock fountains, “plays to the uniqueness and history of the town.”

She also noted that the splash park would be…