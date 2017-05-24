PCN Foot Care nurses make a difference at Homeless Connect

Two of Kalyna Country Primary Care Network’s (KCPCN) Foot Care nurses spent the day volunteering their services to Homeless Connect Edmonton on May 7.

LPN Shelbi Gabrielle, of the Viking PCN, and Karri Scherger both joined many other volunteers to provide free services for anyone experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless in Edmonton.

The event takes place twice a year, since 2008, at the Shaw Conference Centre.

According to the event website, Homeless Connect gives about 2,300 guests access to 70 services with the help of more than 350 volunteers.

Gabrielle said she saw Homeless Connect was requesting foot care nurses who were trained in basic and advanced foot care who were willing to donate their time to the event.