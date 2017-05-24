Town of Viking Council approves 2017 Mill Rate – declines County road maintenance request

Town of Viking Council held their regular monthly meeting on May 15.

Council had three delegations attend the meeting. The first was Beaver Municipal Solutions, who gave $279,162 in surplus distribution funds from their operations (which were distributed to Beaver County Municipalities) to the Town.

Viking’s CAO Jim Zaiter said the funds would be used for the potential new playground for Eastview Park, beautification of the Carena, and Christmas decorations for the town.

The second was a presentation from Park N Play Design.

The third was a presentation from Amanda Nordstrom, who Council and the Town have been working with in regards to updates to the Town’s visual identity. Nordstrom presented Council with an update on how the project was going, as well as a few examples of some of the work she has been doing on the Town’s visual identity markers, such as logos and slogans.

