Word on the Street – Viking RCMP investigates multiple suspicious males

On May 8, police received a complaint of an erratic driver westbound on Highway 14 near Viking.

A patrol was made, however, the vehicle in question was not located. The vehicle description was passed on to Tofield RCMP as well.

On May 10, police received a report of a two vehicle collision on 50th Street in Viking. A vehicle was attempting to back out of a parking stall when it struck a parked vehicle across the street. The driver of the offending vehicle was issued a violation ticket for backing unsafely.

That evening, police received a complaint of a break and enter at a rural property north of Viking. Various items were stolen by the culprits. This matter is still under investigation.

On May 11, police received a complaint of two males trespassing on private property east of Viking.

Police made a patrol of the area and … for more see the May 16/17 Weekly Review