Ryley School Class of 2017 graduation

Twenty Ryley School graduates came together last Saturday for a graduation banquet and ceremonies at the Ryley Community Centre. The graduation banquet was conducted by Master of Ceremonies Wendy Butler, with Kathy Scheu giving “The Blessing.”

The Toast to the Graduates was made by Alycia Whalley with grad Lucy Upham replying. The Toast to the Parents was made by grad Heidi Bratrud with parent Trudy Bratrud replying.

Trustee Rebecca Heiberg gave Greetings from the Board of Education, and BRSD Assistant Superintendent brought greetings from Battle River School District. Ryley Mayor Lavonne Svenson also spoke to congratulate the grads, along with Holden Mayor Mark Giebelhaus.

The ceremonies followed with grads and their escorts entering during the Processional to… for more see the May 16/17 Weekly Review